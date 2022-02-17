Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Northbridge Partners has broken ground on a 396,375-square-foot industrial project in Boylston, Mass Construction of the project, on a 555-acre site at 80 Pine Hill Drive, will be completed by the end of the year Cambridge Bank has...
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Westmount Realty Capital has paid $21 million, or about $10966/sf, for Plaza 85 Business Park, a 191,500-square-foot industrial property in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga The Dallas company bought the nine-building...
Triangle Business Journal Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments has bought the Miami North Office Park, a 74,500-square-foot mixed-use complex in Durham, NC, for $1825 million, or about $24497/sf TME Investments sold the single-story property,...
Triangle Business Journal Crabtree Valley Mall, a 135 million-square-foot regional mall in Raleigh, NC, has come to the sales market CVM Holdings LLC has tapped Eastdil Secured to market the property, which sits on 57 acres at 4325 Glenwood Ave An...
Triangle Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to build a seven-story apartment project with 187 units in downtown Raleigh, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, dubbed Alexan Glenwood South, on a nearly one-acre...
Triangle Business Journal COC Real Estate Co has plans to build a flex-industrial project as part of the Chatham Park development that’s under construction in Pittsboro, NC, about 33 miles west of Raleigh, NC The company is planning to build...
Houston Business Journal Midway Cos is moving forward on the latest phase of its CityCentre mixed-use development in Houston The local developer is constructing the CityCentre Seven office building as well as an AC Hotels by Marriott property...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of StoneHawk Capital Partners and Origin Investments is planning to build a 285-unit apartment complex in Dallas The project is being planned for a development site at Good Latimer Expressway and Louise Avenue that...