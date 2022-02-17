Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Endeavor Real Estate Group has lined up $11015 million of construction financing for the latest phase of its Gulch Union mixed-use project in Nashville, Tenn IBC Bank was the lender Endeavor, an Austin, Texas, developer, is...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Westmount Realty Capital has paid $21 million, or about $10966/sf, for Plaza 85 Business Park, a 191,500-square-foot industrial property in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga The Dallas company bought the nine-building...
Triangle Business Journal Crabtree Valley Mall, a 135 million-square-foot regional mall in Raleigh, NC, has come to the sales market CVM Holdings LLC has tapped Eastdil Secured to market the property, which sits on 57 acres at 4325 Glenwood Ave An...
Triangle Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to build a seven-story apartment project with 187 units in downtown Raleigh, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, dubbed Alexan Glenwood South, on a nearly one-acre...
Triangle Business Journal COC Real Estate Co has plans to build a flex-industrial project as part of the Chatham Park development that’s under construction in Pittsboro, NC, about 33 miles west of Raleigh, NC The company is planning to build...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by BlackSand Capital has paid $34725 million, or $694,500/room, for the 500-room Royal Lahaina Resort in Lahaina, Hawaii The Honolulu investment firm purchased the property from Pleasant...
Granite Properties has acquired First Avenue Plaza, a two-building office property with 264,000 square feet in Denver The Dallas company bought the property from a fund managed by Black Creek Group, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp, which had...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Richard R Soto has paid $385 million, or $385,000/unit, for the 100-unit Lennox apartment property in Las Vegas Interwest Capital Group sold the property, at 430 East Cactus Ave, and was represented in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...