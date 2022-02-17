Log In or Subscribe to read more
Granite Properties has acquired First Avenue Plaza, a two-building office property with 264,000 square feet in Denver The Dallas company bought the property from a fund managed by Black Creek Group, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and MG Properties Group has paid $143 million, or $362,944/unit, for the 394-unit Stone Cliff Apartments in Aurora, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and MG, of San Diego, purchased the property from a...
Rentvcom Higley Project LLC has paid $247 million, or $20774/sf, for West 101 Business Center, a 118,900-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sheridan, Wyo, investor purchased the property from Humphreys Capital, which was represented by...
Triangle Business Journal Harbor Group International has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties totaling 980 units in Raleigh and Cary, NC, for $19758 million, or about $201,612/unit Damsen Residential was the seller Harbor paid $79...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $325 million, or $121/sf, for a 268 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Bondurant, Iowa The purchase, from Mesirow's sale-leaseback capital unit, used a zero cash-flow structure The deal...
Provender Partners has paid $67 million, or $212/sf, for a pair of cold-storage warehouse properties with 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, NH The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, which specializes in industrial properties leased to food-related...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $825 million, or $16221/sf, for two office buildings with 508,590 square feet at 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Salt...