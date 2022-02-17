Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing against 495 Lordship Blvd, a 368,000-square-foot industrial property that’s fully leased to FedEx in Stratford, Conn The property, constructed last year on a 19-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $140 million of financing against the Silver Sands Premium Outlets retail property in Miramar Beach, Fla, allowing the Simon Property Group-venture that...
Crain’s New York Business R&B Realty Group is converting the 87,072-square-foot office building at 32 West 39th St in midtown Manhattan into office condominiums and would sell full-floor units ranging in size from 3,970 to 8,371 sf Units...
Crain’s New York Business MSCI Inc will cut its office space by one-third as it expects to sublease 42,000 of the 126,000 square feet it occupies at 7 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan The financial data provider, which has 4,300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity last year ballooned by 67 percent, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers Association The Washington, DC, trade group, which compiles its originations...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...
DivcoWest has secured $145 million of financing against Glendale Plaza, a 542,000-square-foot office property in Glendale, Calif An unnamed investment bank provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by CBRE The new financing retires a $120...
Crain’s New York Business Tankhouse, a Brooklyn, NY, developer, has filed plans to build a 91,000-square-foot mixed-use building in that borough’s Fort Greene section The project is being built on the site of a long-shuttered gas station...