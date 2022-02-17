Log In or Subscribe to read more
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
Austin Business Journal Endeavor Real Estate Group has lined up $11015 million of construction financing for the latest phase of its Gulch Union mixed-use project in Nashville, Tenn IBC Bank was the lender Endeavor, an Austin, Texas, developer, is...
Triangle Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to build a seven-story apartment project with 187 units in downtown Raleigh, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, dubbed Alexan Glenwood South, on a nearly one-acre...
Triangle Business Journal COC Real Estate Co has plans to build a flex-industrial project as part of the Chatham Park development that’s under construction in Pittsboro, NC, about 33 miles west of Raleigh, NC The company is planning to build...
Houston Business Journal Midway Cos is moving forward on the latest phase of its CityCentre mixed-use development in Houston The local developer is constructing the CityCentre Seven office building as well as an AC Hotels by Marriott property...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of StoneHawk Capital Partners and Origin Investments is planning to build a 285-unit apartment complex in Dallas The project is being planned for a development site at Good Latimer Expressway and Louise Avenue that...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided a $1969 million loan against 70 Hudson St, a 431,281-square-foot office building along the Jersey City, NJ waterfront The financing facilitated the 12-story property’s purchase, by a venture of Vision...
Crain’s New York Business R&B Realty Group is converting the 87,072-square-foot office building at 32 West 39th St in midtown Manhattan into office condominiums and would sell full-floor units ranging in size from 3,970 to 8,371 sf Units...
Crain’s New York Business MSCI Inc will cut its office space by one-third as it expects to sublease 42,000 of the 126,000 square feet it occupies at 7 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan The financial data provider, which has 4,300...