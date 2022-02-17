Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Westmount Realty Capital has paid $21 million, or about $10966/sf, for Plaza 85 Business Park, a 191,500-square-foot industrial property in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga The Dallas company bought the nine-building...
Triangle Business Journal Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments has bought the Miami North Office Park, a 74,500-square-foot mixed-use complex in Durham, NC, for $1825 million, or about $24497/sf TME Investments sold the single-story property,...
Granite Properties has acquired First Avenue Plaza, a two-building office property with 264,000 square feet in Denver The Dallas company bought the property from a fund managed by Black Creek Group, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp, which had...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Richard R Soto has paid $385 million, or $385,000/unit, for the 100-unit Lennox apartment property in Las Vegas Interwest Capital Group sold the property, at 430 East Cactus Ave, and was represented in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and MG Properties Group has paid $143 million, or $362,944/unit, for the 394-unit Stone Cliff Apartments in Aurora, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and MG, of San Diego, purchased the property from a...
Rentvcom Higley Project LLC has paid $247 million, or $20774/sf, for West 101 Business Center, a 118,900-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sheridan, Wyo, investor purchased the property from Humphreys Capital, which was represented by...
Triangle Business Journal Harbor Group International has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties totaling 980 units in Raleigh and Cary, NC, for $19758 million, or about $201,612/unit Damsen Residential was the seller Harbor paid $79...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...