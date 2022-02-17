Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business MSCI Inc will cut its office space by one-third as it expects to sublease 42,000 of the 126,000 square feet it occupies at 7 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan The financial data provider, which has 4,300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rising rental rates might have played a role in December’s decline in the rent collection rate at professionally managed apartments, to 92 percent from 931 percent in November The latest rent...
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that TikTok has agreed to lease about 126,000 square feet of office space at 300 Colorado, a 353,000-sf office building in downtown Austin, Texas The social media company is said to be occupying the top six floors...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...
Simon Property Group, which in December had retired $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine of its malls, still faces seven CMBS loan maturities totaling $102 billion this year, according to analysis by Barclays Capital In total, the Indianapolis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...
Kenoshacom Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 1 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction at 10601 38th St in Kenosha, Wis, about 32 miles south of Milwaukee The e-commerce giant will take its space when the...