Houston Business Journal Clay Development & Construction is developing a 100,000-square-foot medical-office property in Houston’s Upper Kirby area The five-story property is being built at 2801 Kirby Drive, near Westheimer Avenue It will...
Dallas Business Journal Robinson Weeks Partners is building I-20 Crossing, a 410,102-square-foot distribution center in Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial project, on a speculative basis, on 30 acres just south of Interstate 20...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on Lennox Cooper, a 270-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The property is being built at 2805 South Cooper St, about two miles from the campus of the University of Texas at...
REBusiness Online Northbridge Partners has broken ground on a 396,375-square-foot industrial project in Boylston, Mass Construction of the project, on a 555-acre site at 80 Pine Hill Drive, will be completed by the end of the year Cambridge Bank has...
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
Austin Business Journal Endeavor Real Estate Group has lined up $11015 million of construction financing for the latest phase of its Gulch Union mixed-use project in Nashville, Tenn IBC Bank was the lender Endeavor, an Austin, Texas, developer, is...
Triangle Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to build a seven-story apartment project with 187 units in downtown Raleigh, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, dubbed Alexan Glenwood South, on a nearly one-acre...
Triangle Business Journal COC Real Estate Co has plans to build a flex-industrial project as part of the Chatham Park development that’s under construction in Pittsboro, NC, about 33 miles west of Raleigh, NC The company is planning to build...
Houston Business Journal Midway Cos is moving forward on the latest phase of its CityCentre mixed-use development in Houston The local developer is constructing the CityCentre Seven office building as well as an AC Hotels by Marriott property...