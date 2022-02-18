Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal A subsidiary of Greystar Real Estate Partners is buying a 93-acre development site in St Petersburg, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment and industrial project The Charleston, SC, company is buying the site, on the...
Orlando Business Journal Asolo Acquisitions & Development has filed plans to build a 348-unit apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is planning the project for three parcels at 4703, 4739 and 4801 Hofner Ave,...
Houston Business Journal Clay Development & Construction is developing a 100,000-square-foot medical-office property in Houston’s Upper Kirby area The five-story property is being built at 2801 Kirby Drive, near Westheimer Avenue It will...
Dallas Business Journal Committed Industrial has unveiled plans to build a 181,250-square-foot industrial building in Bedford, Texas, about 23 miles west of Dallas The project is being built on a 15-acre site at 3737 Airport Freeway, between state...
Dallas Business Journal Robinson Weeks Partners is building I-20 Crossing, a 410,102-square-foot distribution center in Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial project, on a speculative basis, on 30 acres just south of Interstate 20...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on Lennox Cooper, a 270-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The property is being built at 2805 South Cooper St, about two miles from the campus of the University of Texas at...
REBusiness Online Northbridge Partners has broken ground on a 396,375-square-foot industrial project in Boylston, Mass Construction of the project, on a 555-acre site at 80 Pine Hill Drive, will be completed by the end of the year Cambridge Bank has...
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
Austin Business Journal Endeavor Real Estate Group has lined up $11015 million of construction financing for the latest phase of its Gulch Union mixed-use project in Nashville, Tenn IBC Bank was the lender Endeavor, an Austin, Texas, developer, is...