Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal A subsidiary of Greystar Real Estate Partners is buying a 93-acre development site in St Petersburg, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment and industrial project The Charleston, SC, company is buying the site, on the...
Orlando Business Journal Asolo Acquisitions & Development has filed plans to build a 348-unit apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is planning the project for three parcels at 4703, 4739 and 4801 Hofner Ave,...
New York Business Journal Argent Ventures has paid $105 million, or nearly $147/sf, for White Plains Plaza, a two-building office complex with 715,000 square feet in White Plains, NY The New York investor bought the property, at 1 North Broadway and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 131 million-square-foot office building at 135 South LaSalle St in downtown Chicago was appraised last month at a value of $130 million The building, owned by AmTrust Realty Corp, which had purchased...
Global Atlantic Financial Group has acquired equity interests in a $17 billion portfolio of office and research and development properties with 54 million square feet owned by Drawbridge Realty The transaction effectively recapitalizes the portfolio...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary budget estimates that the value commercial buildings in the city is about $301 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, ending September 2023 Property values are...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stonehill Strategic Capital has provided $5807 million of financing to facilitate ASAP International Holdings’ purchase of the 181-room Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului, Hawaii The Pasadena, Calif,...
Washington REIT has paid $1056 million, or $271,465/unit, for the 389-unit Carlyle of Sandy Springs apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga The Washington, DC, REIT bought the 50-year-old property from Spyglass Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp last year originated a record $29 billion of mortgages, with $13 billion of that originated during the final quarter of the year In contrast, the New York finance company didn’t...