Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stonehill Strategic Capital has provided $5807 million of financing to facilitate ASAP International Holdings’ purchase of the 181-room Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului, Hawaii The Pasadena, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp last year originated a record $29 billion of mortgages, with $13 billion of that originated during the final quarter of the year In contrast, the New York finance company didn’t...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing against 495 Lordship Blvd, a 368,000-square-foot industrial property that’s fully leased to FedEx in Stratford, Conn The property, constructed last year on a 19-acre...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided a $1969 million loan against 70 Hudson St, a 431,281-square-foot office building along the Jersey City, NJ waterfront The financing facilitated the 12-story property’s purchase, by a venture of Vision...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $140 million of financing against the Silver Sands Premium Outlets retail property in Miramar Beach, Fla, allowing the Simon Property Group-venture that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity last year ballooned by 67 percent, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers Association The Washington, DC, trade group, which compiles its originations...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...