Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY, has been sold to a venture of a pair of Binghamton, NY,- area families for $1372 million, resulting in a $4136 million loss to the CMBS trust that had held a $4746 million...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 131 million-square-foot office building at 135 South LaSalle St in downtown Chicago was appraised last month at a value of $130 million The building, owned by AmTrust Realty Corp, which had purchased...
Triangle Business Journal Crabtree Valley Mall, a 135 million-square-foot regional mall in Raleigh, NC, has come to the sales market CVM Holdings LLC has tapped Eastdil Secured to market the property, which sits on 57 acres at 4325 Glenwood Ave An...
Bridge Investment Group, which paid $825 million for 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, has assumed what most recently was a $792 million CMBS loan against the office property The loan, however, has been written down to $682 million...
Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes of COMM, 2012-CCRE3, because of its heavy exposure to the regional mall sector The transaction, whose balance has paid down to $94623 million from $125 billion, has a 43 percent concentration to the retail...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 1,281 CMBS loans with a balance of $3583 billion were in special servicing as of the end of January, according to Trepp Inc That’s down 587 percent from December and is nearly 64 percent...
Simon Property Group, which in December had retired $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine of its malls, still faces seven CMBS loan maturities totaling $102 billion this year, according to analysis by Barclays Capital In total, the Indianapolis...
Simon Property Group last December paid $116 billion to retire, through defeasance, $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine properties The loans, which were set to mature this year or next, paid a weighted average coupon of 373 percent Meanwhile,...