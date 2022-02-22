Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia last year handled a whopping $68 billion of deal volume, including a record $27 billion of investment sales That compares with the $351 billion of total volume the company completed in 2020, when it was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of ScanlanKemperBard Cos and an unknown institutional investor has paid $52 million, or $8387/sf, for 101 Distribution Center, a 620,000-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The...
South Florida Business Journal MG3 Group has bought the Fontainebleau Park Plaza retail center in Miami for $73 million, or about $29575/sf The Aventura, Fla, company purchased the 246,833-square-foot property from an affiliate of Berkowitz...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Tricera Capital and Merrimac Ventures has sold the 16,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the Society Las Olas apartment property at 301 SW First Ave in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $17 million,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of The Related Cos and Wexford Real Estate Investors has bought the two-building Reflections office property in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla, for $35 million, or about $30010/sf A company managed by Steven...
Invesco Real Estate Income Trust has bought Cortlandt Crossing, a 122,225-square-foot retail center in Westchester County, NY, and a 95 percent stake in the 378,283-sf warehouse at 2919-2999 Lewis Centre Way in Grove City, Ohio, for a total of $93...
Commercial Observer CIM Commercial Trust Corp has paid $51 million, or $51122/sf, for the Rolf K McPherson Building, a 99,761-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The Dallas REIT purchased the property from Foresquare Church, a global network...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY, has been sold to a venture of a pair of Binghamton, NY,- area families for $1372 million, resulting in a $4136 million loss to the CMBS trust that had held a $4746 million...
Buck Design has paid $265 million, or just more than $334/sf, for the 79,249-square-foot creative office building at 120 South San Pedro St in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles The Los Angeles design and technology company bought the...