Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia last year handled a whopping $68 billion of deal volume, including a record $27 billion of investment sales That compares with the $351 billion of total volume the company completed in 2020, when it was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of ScanlanKemperBard Cos and an unknown institutional investor has paid $52 million, or $8387/sf, for 101 Distribution Center, a 620,000-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The...
South Florida Business Journal MG3 Group has bought the Fontainebleau Park Plaza retail center in Miami for $73 million, or about $29575/sf The Aventura, Fla, company purchased the 246,833-square-foot property from an affiliate of Berkowitz...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Tricera Capital and Merrimac Ventures has sold the 16,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the Society Las Olas apartment property at 301 SW First Ave in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $17 million,...
Invesco Real Estate Income Trust has bought Cortlandt Crossing, a 122,225-square-foot retail center in Westchester County, NY, and a 95 percent stake in the 378,283-sf warehouse at 2919-2999 Lewis Centre Way in Grove City, Ohio, for a total of $93...
Vista Investment Group has paid $55 million for two office properties with a total of 202,923 square feet in Louisville, Colo, and Austin, Texas The Santa Monica, Calif, investment manager acquired the properties in separate transactions, paying...
Commercial Observer CIM Commercial Trust Corp has paid $51 million, or $51122/sf, for the Rolf K McPherson Building, a 99,761-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The Dallas REIT purchased the property from Foresquare Church, a global network...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, NY, has been sold to a venture of a pair of Binghamton, NY,- area families for $1372 million, resulting in a $4136 million loss to the CMBS trust that had held a $4746 million...
Buck Design has paid $265 million, or just more than $334/sf, for the 79,249-square-foot creative office building at 120 South San Pedro St in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles The Los Angeles design and technology company bought the...