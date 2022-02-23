Log In or Subscribe to read more
Woolbright Development Inc has hired JLL Capital Markets to market for sale the 235,390-square-foot Wekiva Riverwalk retail center in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Apopka, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has owned the fully leased property since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Torchlight Investors has successfully restructured the onerous ground leases tied to the former Hilton Times Square Hotel in Manhattan, paving the way for the property’s sale The 476-room hotel had...
Triangle Business Journal Crabtree Valley Mall, a 135 million-square-foot regional mall in Raleigh, NC, has come to the sales market CVM Holdings LLC has tapped Eastdil Secured to market the property, which sits on 57 acres at 4325 Glenwood Ave An...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gruene Real Estate and Weber & Co is offering for sale the recently built Intermodal Commerce Park, with more than 14 million square feet in Haslet, Texas, about 165 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the...
Crain’s New York Business The Holiday Inn FiDi is being offered for sale by its owner, Chinese developer Jubao Xie The owner is asking $187 million, or $380,081/unit, for the 492-room hotel, dubbed the world’s tallest Holiday Inn, at 50...
Crain’s Chicago Business Wood Partners is offering for sale Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The Atlanta developer hired JLL to market the property, which was built in 2017 The 34-story complex, at 801 South Financial...
Crain’s Chicago Business PGIM Real Estate is offering for sale Marshfield Plaza, a 259,400-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Newark, NJ, investment management company hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to sell for $40...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
San Antonio Business Journal Newmark Group Inc is marketing for sale Frost Tower, a 457,404-square-foot office building in downtown San Antonio A limited partnership affiliated with Western Urban of San Antonio owns the property, which sits on...