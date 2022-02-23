Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News The venture that acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas last month has lined up more than $1137 million of financing against the 18-story office building JLL arranged the five-year loan, which was provided by a fund...
IBorrow has provided $52 million of financing against the Edge Student Village, a 240-unit and 798-bed student-housing property next to Temple University’s main campus in Philadelphia The property, at 1601 North 15th St, is owned by Emet...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $1255 million of financing for the purchase of Roadrunner on McDowell, a 356-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz KB Investment Development Co of Irvine,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stonehill Strategic Capital has provided $5807 million of financing to facilitate ASAP International Holdings’ purchase of the 181-room Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului, Hawaii The Pasadena, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp last year originated a record $29 billion of mortgages, with $13 billion of that originated during the final quarter of the year In contrast, the New York finance company didn’t...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing against 495 Lordship Blvd, a 368,000-square-foot industrial property that’s fully leased to FedEx in Stratford, Conn The property, constructed last year on a 19-acre...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided a $1969 million loan against 70 Hudson St, a 431,281-square-foot office building along the Jersey City, NJ waterfront The financing facilitated the 12-story property’s purchase, by a venture of Vision...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...