The Real Deal Sotheby’s has paid $825 million, or nearly $344/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot office building at 25-11 49th Ave in Long Island City, NY The auction house is buying the building, also known as Gantry Point, from a venture of...
Duke Realty Corp has begun construction of a 261,892-square-foot speculative warehouse on a 21-acre site in Piscataway, NJ, near the New Jersey Turnpike The project, at 1570 South Washington Ave, is near interstates 287 and 95 and just minutes from...
New York Business Journal Argent Ventures has paid $105 million, or nearly $147/sf, for White Plains Plaza, a two-building office complex with 715,000 square feet in White Plains, NY The New York investor bought the property, at 1 North Broadway and...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary budget estimates that the value commercial buildings in the city is about $301 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, ending September 2023 Property values are...
REBusiness Online Northbridge Partners has broken ground on a 396,375-square-foot industrial project in Boylston, Mass Construction of the project, on a 555-acre site at 80 Pine Hill Drive, will be completed by the end of the year Cambridge Bank has...
REBusiness Online Conor Commercial Real Estate has secured two tenants to fully lease Executive Commerce Center, a 151,000-square-foot industrial property in Prospect Heights, Ill Syncreon, a logistics provider for Samsung, agreed to lease 75,500 sf...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided a $1969 million loan against 70 Hudson St, a 431,281-square-foot office building along the Jersey City, NJ waterfront The financing facilitated the 12-story property’s purchase, by a venture of Vision...
Vornado Realty Trust last year leased 225 million square feet of office space in New York City at rents starting at $8326/sf, and 229,000 sf of retail space at rents starting at $14544/sf That compares to 2020, when it had leased 223 million sf of...
Crain’s New York Business R&B Realty Group is converting the 87,072-square-foot office building at 32 West 39th St in midtown Manhattan into office condominiums and would sell full-floor units ranging in size from 3,970 to 8,371 sf Units...