Dallas Morning News The venture that acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas last month has lined up more than $1137 million of financing against the 18-story office building JLL arranged the five-year loan, which was provided by a fund...
Colliers Mortgage has provided a $25 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the 112-unit Satori Boutique Apartments in Minneapolis The loan fully amortizes over its 40-year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $1255 million of financing for the purchase of Roadrunner on McDowell, a 356-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz KB Investment Development Co of Irvine,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stonehill Strategic Capital has provided $5807 million of financing to facilitate ASAP International Holdings’ purchase of the 181-room Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului, Hawaii The Pasadena, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp last year originated a record $29 billion of mortgages, with $13 billion of that originated during the final quarter of the year In contrast, the New York finance company didn’t...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing against 495 Lordship Blvd, a 368,000-square-foot industrial property that’s fully leased to FedEx in Stratford, Conn The property, constructed last year on a 19-acre...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided a $1969 million loan against 70 Hudson St, a 431,281-square-foot office building along the Jersey City, NJ waterfront The financing facilitated the 12-story property’s purchase, by a venture of Vision...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...