Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AMLI Residential has bought Midtown Miami 29, a 309-unit apartment property in Miami, for $10417 million, or about $337,120/unit The Chicago REIT purchased the 20-story complex from a venture of Mesirow...
ColRich has paid $661 million, or $344,270/unit, for Skyview 3322, a 192-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer purchased the property from a Los Angeles investor in a deal brokered by Berkadia The three-story property, at...
The Real Deal Sotheby’s has paid $825 million, or nearly $344/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot office building at 25-11 49th Ave in Long Island City, NY The auction house is buying the building, also known as Gantry Point, from a venture of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Core Property Capital has sold Sandy Springs Gateway, a 121,370-square-foot shopping center in suburban Atlanta, for $405 million, or about $33369/sf The Atlanta company sold the retail property, at 4600 Roswell Road in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Radco Cos has bought Skyhouse Midtown, a 320-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood for $131 million, or $409,375/unit The Atlanta company bought the 23-story property from its developer, a...
LA Business First MWest Holdings has paid $485 million, or $515,957/unit, for 442 Residences, a 94-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company purchased the seven-story property from Ensemble Real Estate...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has bought a two-building office and warehouse property in Forney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The buildings total more than 4 million square feet and are near US Highway 80 and FM 548...
Berkadia last year handled a whopping $68 billion of deal volume, including a record $27 billion of investment sales That compares with the $351 billion of total volume the company completed in 2020, when it was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of ScanlanKemperBard Cos and an unknown institutional investor has paid $52 million, or $8387/sf, for 101 Distribution Center, a 620,000-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The...