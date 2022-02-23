Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Business First MWest Holdings has paid $485 million, or $515,957/unit, for 442 Residences, a 94-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company purchased the seven-story property from Ensemble Real Estate...
Dallas Business Journal PRP is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The real estate investment management company is building the eight-story property on a development at 6301 Headquarters...
Duke Realty Corp has begun construction of a 261,892-square-foot speculative warehouse on a 21-acre site in Piscataway, NJ, near the New Jersey Turnpike The project, at 1570 South Washington Ave, is near interstates 287 and 95 and just minutes from...
Commercial Observer CIM Commercial Trust Corp has paid $51 million, or $51122/sf, for the Rolf K McPherson Building, a 99,761-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The Dallas REIT purchased the property from Foresquare Church, a global network...
Austin Business Journal CelLink Corp plans to occupy a 295,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The San Carlos, Calif, company is taking its space at Building 1 in the Gateway35 Commerce Center,...
San Antonio Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building its first project in San Antonio, a 490,083-square-foot warehouse in the city’s East Side neighborhood The industrial project, dubbed Connection Park Logistics Center, is...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Phoenix Hospitality Group and Hawkins Family Partners LP is breaking ground in June on a $35 million hotel and conference center project in Marble Falls, Texas, about 90 miles north of downtown San Antonio...
Houston Business Journal Work is expected to start next month on a 507,000-square-foot, build-to-suit industrial building in Baytown, Texas, about 26 miles east of Houston Article, a Vancouver, British Columbia, online furniture retailer, will has...
Dallas Business Journal KDC is breaking ground on April 15 on a 17 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Dallas The Dallas developer is building the property at McKinney and Lemmon avenues in the city’s Uptown area It will consist of two...