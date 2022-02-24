Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality expects to break ground soon on a dual-branded hotel in Houston The 221-room project, which will consist of a Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton, is being planned for a parking lot site at 1540 Leeland...
Dallas Morning News The venture that acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas last month has lined up more than $1137 million of financing against the 18-story office building JLL arranged the five-year loan, which was provided by a fund...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has bought a two-building office and warehouse property in Forney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The buildings total more than 4 million square feet and are near US Highway 80 and FM 548...
Dallas Business Journal PRP is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The real estate investment management company is building the eight-story property on a development at 6301 Headquarters...
A venture of Tejon Ranch Co and Majestic Realty Co is planning to build a 495-unit apartment property in Arvin, Calif, about 85 miles north of Los Angeles The property is being planned for a 22-acre site just north of the Outlets at Tejon and west...
Duke Realty Corp has begun construction of a 261,892-square-foot speculative warehouse on a 21-acre site in Piscataway, NJ, near the New Jersey Turnpike The project, at 1570 South Washington Ave, is near interstates 287 and 95 and just minutes from...
Austin Business Journal CelLink Corp plans to occupy a 295,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The San Carlos, Calif, company is taking its space at Building 1 in the Gateway35 Commerce Center,...
San Antonio Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building its first project in San Antonio, a 490,083-square-foot warehouse in the city’s East Side neighborhood The industrial project, dubbed Connection Park Logistics Center, is...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Phoenix Hospitality Group and Hawkins Family Partners LP is breaking ground in June on a $35 million hotel and conference center project in Marble Falls, Texas, about 90 miles north of downtown San Antonio...