Deka Immobilien has paid $802 million, or $1,262/sf, for Lakefront Blocks, a 635,000-square-foot office property in Seattle The German real estate investor purchased the property from its developer, Vulcan Real Estate of Seattle, in deal brokered by...
Boyd Watterson has paid $304 million, or $23577/sf, for Eastside Plaza, a four-building office property with 128,941 square feet in Olympia, Wash The Cleveland investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company that...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has sold the 171-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel for $743 million, or about $434,503/room Dynamic City Capital of Provo, Utah,...
South Florida Business Journal Benjamin Group has bought the Morea Apartments, a 327-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1455 million, or about $444,954/unit The Garden City, NY, company acquired the property from an affiliate of Fairfield...
AZ Big Media Stafford Holdings has paid $23 million, or $16410/sf, for Concorde Commerce Center, a 140,161-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from a venture of ViaWest Group and Taconic Capital...
Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $975 million, or $406,250/unit, for the 240-unit Sunterra Apartments in Oceanside, Calif The Chicago company purchased the property from Ideal Capital Group of Clovis, Calif, which had acquired it in 2019...
Hines has raised another $600 million of equity commitments for its Hines US Property Partners Fund, bringing its total equity raised to $135 billion That gives the open-ended vehicle, which pursues core properties in the multifamily, industrial,...
CrowdStreet has launched a closed-end fund through which it aims to raise up to $200 million that it would invest in a mix of properties across the country The crowdfunding platform's primary aim is to invest in properties that would appreciate in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AMLI Residential has bought Midtown Miami 29, a 309-unit apartment property in Miami, for $10417 million, or about $337,120/unit The Chicago REIT purchased the 20-story complex from a venture of Mesirow...