Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report San Francisco and San Jose, Calif, remain the country’s multifamily laggards as they’re the only markets among the country’s largest where rents last year remained below their pre-pandemic...
Eli Lilly and Co has leased 334,000 square feet at 15 Necco St, a proposed office and life-science building in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood The pharmaceutical company would house its Institute for Genetic Medicine in the building and...
REJournalscom Murphy Development Group is welcoming the first tenants to Highpoint at 8000 North, a 153-unit apartment property in downtown Skokie, Ill The Chicago developer broke ground on the 12-story property, at 8000 Lincoln Ave, in 2018 It has...
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
REBusiness Online Conor Commercial Real Estate has secured two tenants to fully lease Executive Commerce Center, a 151,000-square-foot industrial property in Prospect Heights, Ill Syncreon, a logistics provider for Samsung, agreed to lease 75,500 sf...
Vornado Realty Trust last year leased 225 million square feet of office space in New York City at rents starting at $8326/sf, and 229,000 sf of retail space at rents starting at $14544/sf That compares to 2020, when it had leased 223 million sf of...
Crain’s New York Business MSCI Inc will cut its office space by one-third as it expects to sublease 42,000 of the 126,000 square feet it occupies at 7 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan The financial data provider, which has 4,300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rising rental rates might have played a role in December’s decline in the rent collection rate at professionally managed apartments, to 92 percent from 931 percent in November The latest rent...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $825 million, or $16221/sf, for two office buildings with 508,590 square feet at 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Salt...