Deka Immobilien has paid $802 million, or $1,262/sf, for Lakefront Blocks, a 635,000-square-foot office property in Seattle The German real estate investor purchased the property from its developer, Vulcan Real Estate of Seattle, in deal brokered by...
Boyd Watterson has paid $304 million, or $23577/sf, for Eastside Plaza, a four-building office property with 128,941 square feet in Olympia, Wash The Cleveland investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company that...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has sold the 171-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel for $743 million, or about $434,503/room Dynamic City Capital of Provo, Utah,...
Acadia Realty Trust is closing in on fully investing the $520 million of equity commitments it's raised on behalf of Acadia Strategic Opportunity Fund V, so it is preparing to launch a follow-up vehicle The Rye, NY, REIT so far has invested about 85...
AZ Big Media Stafford Holdings has paid $23 million, or $16410/sf, for Concorde Commerce Center, a 140,161-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from a venture of ViaWest Group and Taconic Capital...
Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $975 million, or $406,250/unit, for the 240-unit Sunterra Apartments in Oceanside, Calif The Chicago company purchased the property from Ideal Capital Group of Clovis, Calif, which had acquired it in 2019...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AMLI Residential has bought Midtown Miami 29, a 309-unit apartment property in Miami, for $10417 million, or about $337,120/unit The Chicago REIT purchased the 20-story complex from a venture of Mesirow...
ColRich has paid $661 million, or $344,270/unit, for Skyview 3322, a 192-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer purchased the property from a Los Angeles investor in a deal brokered by Berkadia The three-story property, at...
The Real Deal Sotheby’s has paid $825 million, or nearly $344/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot office building at 25-11 49th Ave in Long Island City, NY The auction house is buying the building, also known as Gantry Point, from a venture of...