Louisville Business First LDG Development will break ground soon on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit apartment property in Fairdale, Ky The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the 14-building property at 6501 Old New Cut Road, about 10 miles south of...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Bel Air K Station Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Vancouver, British Columbia, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller The purchase price was not known...
Deka Immobilien has paid $802 million, or $1,262/sf, for Lakefront Blocks, a 635,000-square-foot office property in Seattle The German real estate investor purchased the property from its developer, Vulcan Real Estate of Seattle, in deal brokered by...
Boyd Watterson has paid $304 million, or $23577/sf, for Eastside Plaza, a four-building office property with 128,941 square feet in Olympia, Wash The Cleveland investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company that...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has sold the 171-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel for $743 million, or about $434,503/room Dynamic City Capital of Provo, Utah,...
South Florida Business Journal Benjamin Group has bought the Morea Apartments, a 327-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1455 million, or about $444,954/unit The Garden City, NY, company acquired the property from an affiliate of Fairfield...
Acadia Realty Trust is closing in on fully investing the $520 million of equity commitments it's raised on behalf of Acadia Strategic Opportunity Fund V, so it is preparing to launch a follow-up vehicle The Rye, NY, REIT so far has invested about 85...
AZ Big Media Stafford Holdings has paid $23 million, or $16410/sf, for Concorde Commerce Center, a 140,161-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from a venture of ViaWest Group and Taconic Capital...
Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $975 million, or $406,250/unit, for the 240-unit Sunterra Apartments in Oceanside, Calif The Chicago company purchased the property from Ideal Capital Group of Clovis, Calif, which had acquired it in 2019...