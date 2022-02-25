Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has sold its 50 percent stake in the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago to its partner, the Alaska Permanent Fund No cash was exchanged, as the Alaska fund assumed Macerich’s $18626 million...
Ready Capital Corp in last year's fourth quarter originated more than 60 loans totaling $15 billion under its national bridge lending platform, bringing the platform's volume for the full year to a record $37 billion In contrast, in 2020, the New...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties Inc has finalized its agreement to sell PenPlace, the second phase of Amazon’s HQ2 campus in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Va, to the online retailer for $198 million The 116-acre...
Tempus Real Estate Partners has paid $2346 million, or $9063/sf, for the two-building office property at 11000 Viking Drive in Eden Prairie, Minn, about 15 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Little Rock, Ark, investor purchased the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Bel Air K Station Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Vancouver, British Columbia, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller The purchase price was not known...
Deka Immobilien has paid $802 million, or $1,262/sf, for Lakefront Blocks, a 635,000-square-foot office property in Seattle The German real estate investor purchased the property from its developer, Vulcan Real Estate of Seattle, in deal brokered by...
Boyd Watterson has paid $304 million, or $23577/sf, for Eastside Plaza, a four-building office property with 128,941 square feet in Olympia, Wash The Cleveland investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company that...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has sold the 171-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel for $743 million, or about $434,503/room Dynamic City Capital of Provo, Utah,...