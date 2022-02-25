Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First LDG Development will break ground soon on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit apartment property in Fairdale, Ky The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the 14-building property at 6501 Old New Cut Road, about 10 miles south of...
Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
DBusinesscom A venture of Magna International and LAN Manufacturing has agreed to lease 296,000 square feet of industrial space at the 618,000-sf industrial property formerly known as Sakthi Industrial Campus in Detroit The venture, which...
REJournalscom Murphy Development Group is welcoming the first tenants to Highpoint at 8000 North, a 153-unit apartment property in downtown Skokie, Ill The Chicago developer broke ground on the 12-story property, at 8000 Lincoln Ave, in 2018 It has...
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
REBusiness Online Conor Commercial Real Estate has secured two tenants to fully lease Executive Commerce Center, a 151,000-square-foot industrial property in Prospect Heights, Ill Syncreon, a logistics provider for Samsung, agreed to lease 75,500 sf...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $825 million, or $16221/sf, for two office buildings with 508,590 square feet at 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Salt...
REBusiness Online A development group led by New City Development of Indianapolis is planning to build the Hobbs Station mixed-use project in Plainfield, Ind The $300 million property is being planned for the intersection of US Highway 40 and North...
SILivecom Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Sterling National Bank, which had provided senior financing against the Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY, have filed a consensual foreclosure agreement with the owner of the 340,000-square-foot...