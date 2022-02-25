Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Quadrum Global is planning two luxury condominium buildings with a total of 171 units in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The London developer will build the property at 29 Huron St, which will have units...
Louisville Business First LDG Development will break ground soon on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit apartment property in Fairdale, Ky The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the 14-building property at 6501 Old New Cut Road, about 10 miles south of...
Austin Business Journal Jackson Shaw Co plans to break ground in April on the first phase of the CrossPoint Business District in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project on 224...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton is planning to redevelop a two-building office campus in suburban Dallas into a customer service center The luxury goods manufacturer had purchased the 160,000-square-foot property, at 2901 Kinweset Parkway in...
Dallas Morning News Becknell Industries plans to start work later this year on a business park with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Carmel, Ind, real estate developer, with more than 34 million sf of office...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality expects to break ground soon on a dual-branded hotel in Houston The 221-room project, which will consist of a Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton, is being planned for a parking lot site at 1540 Leeland...
Dallas Business Journal PRP is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The real estate investment management company is building the eight-story property on a development at 6301 Headquarters...
A venture of Tejon Ranch Co and Majestic Realty Co is planning to build a 495-unit apartment property in Arvin, Calif, about 85 miles north of Los Angeles The property is being planned for a 22-acre site just north of the Outlets at Tejon and west...
Duke Realty Corp has begun construction of a 261,892-square-foot speculative warehouse on a 21-acre site in Piscataway, NJ, near the New Jersey Turnpike The project, at 1570 South Washington Ave, is near interstates 287 and 95 and just minutes from...