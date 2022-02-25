Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Quadrum Global is planning two luxury condominium buildings with a total of 171 units in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The London developer will build the property at 29 Huron St, which will have units...
Louisville Business First LDG Development will break ground soon on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit apartment property in Fairdale, Ky The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the 14-building property at 6501 Old New Cut Road, about 10 miles south of...
Austin Business Journal Jackson Shaw Co plans to break ground in April on the first phase of the CrossPoint Business District in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project on 224...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Bel Air K Station Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Vancouver, British Columbia, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller The purchase price was not known...
Dallas Morning News Becknell Industries plans to start work later this year on a business park with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Carmel, Ind, real estate developer, with more than 34 million sf of office...
Houston Business Journal PA Hospitality expects to break ground soon on a dual-branded hotel in Houston The 221-room project, which will consist of a Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton, is being planned for a parking lot site at 1540 Leeland...
Dallas Morning News The venture that acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas last month has lined up more than $1137 million of financing against the 18-story office building JLL arranged the five-year loan, which was provided by a fund...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has bought a two-building office and warehouse property in Forney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The buildings total more than 4 million square feet and are near US Highway 80 and FM 548...
Dallas Business Journal PRP is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The real estate investment management company is building the eight-story property on a development at 6301 Headquarters...