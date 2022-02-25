Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has sold its 50 percent stake in the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago to its partner, the Alaska Permanent Fund No cash was exchanged, as the Alaska fund assumed Macerich’s $18626 million...
Multi-Housing News Next Round Asset Management has paid $42 million, or $115,384/unit, for Standard Raintree, a 364-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Fremont, Calif, company purchased the property from SPL Cos, which had acquired it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report San Francisco and San Jose, Calif, remain the country’s multifamily laggards as they’re the only markets among the country’s largest where rents last year remained below their pre-pandemic...
Dallas Morning News The venture that acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas last month has lined up more than $1137 million of financing against the 18-story office building JLL arranged the five-year loan, which was provided by a fund...
Colliers Mortgage has provided a $25 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the 112-unit Satori Boutique Apartments in Minneapolis The loan fully amortizes over its 40-year...
IBorrow has provided $52 million of financing against the Edge Student Village, a 240-unit and 798-bed student-housing property next to Temple University’s main campus in Philadelphia The property, at 1601 North 15th St, is owned by Emet...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $1255 million of financing for the purchase of Roadrunner on McDowell, a 356-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz KB Investment Development Co of Irvine,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nightingale Group has sold the Shoppes at Cresthaven, a 175,198-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $207 million, or about $118315/sf The New York company sold the retail property...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary budget estimates that the value commercial buildings in the city is about $301 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, ending September 2023 Property values are...