Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
Austin Business Journal Jackson Shaw Co plans to break ground in April on the first phase of the CrossPoint Business District in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project on 224...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton is planning to redevelop a two-building office campus in suburban Dallas into a customer service center The luxury goods manufacturer had purchased the 160,000-square-foot property, at 2901 Kinweset Parkway in...
Deka Immobilien has paid $802 million, or $1,262/sf, for Lakefront Blocks, a 635,000-square-foot office property in Seattle The German real estate investor purchased the property from its developer, Vulcan Real Estate of Seattle, in deal brokered by...
Boyd Watterson has paid $304 million, or $23577/sf, for Eastside Plaza, a four-building office property with 128,941 square feet in Olympia, Wash The Cleveland investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company that...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has sold the 171-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel for $743 million, or about $434,503/room Dynamic City Capital of Provo, Utah,...
South Florida Business Journal Benjamin Group has bought the Morea Apartments, a 327-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1455 million, or about $444,954/unit The Garden City, NY, company acquired the property from an affiliate of Fairfield...
Acadia Realty Trust is closing in on fully investing the $520 million of equity commitments it's raised on behalf of Acadia Strategic Opportunity Fund V, so it is preparing to launch a follow-up vehicle The Rye, NY, REIT so far has invested about 85...
AZ Big Media Stafford Holdings has paid $23 million, or $16410/sf, for Concorde Commerce Center, a 140,161-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Hayden, Idaho, company purchased the property from a venture of ViaWest Group and Taconic Capital...