Denver Business Journal Centennial State Capital has paid $575 million, or $410,714/unit, for the 140-unit Overland apartment property in Denver The Littleton, Colo, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, LCP Development of...
Dallas Morning News ZOM Living has wrapped up construction of the 378-unit Mezzo Apartments in Aubrey, Texas, about 50 miles north of Dallas The 13-building property, near the corner of US Highway 380 and FM 1385, has co-working space, a...
Dallas Morning News Hines has plans to build a three-building industrial project in Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Houston developer is starting work this summer on the Red River Business Park, with almost 240,000...
Dallas Morning News Granite Properties is building a five-story office building totaling 143,500 square feet in Southlake, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas Work on the property, dubbed Granite Place II, is slated to start this spring, with...
Houston Business Journal Work started late last year on the 27-acre Canals of Taylor Lake mixed-use project in suburban Houston The project, in the towns of Taylor Lake Village and El Lago, Texas, is being built at the intersection of NASA Parkway...
Multi-Housing News Next Round Asset Management has paid $42 million, or $115,384/unit, for Standard Raintree, a 364-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Fremont, Calif, company purchased the property from SPL Cos, which had acquired it in...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the two-building I-485 Logistics Center in Charlotte, NC Johnson Development Associates Inc of Spartanburg, SC, is the development the project, with more 620,000 square feet off Old Dowd Road...
Orlando Business Journal Park Square Homes has filed plans to build a 322-unit apartment project in Kissimmee, Fla, about 23 miles south of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 50-acre development site along Carroll Street near its...
South Florida Business Journal Combo Group has proposed building a 97-unit apartment project on a 171-acre development site in Miami’s Fontainebleau neighborhood The Miami Lakes, Fla, affiliate of LF Development, is planning the project for a...