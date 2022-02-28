Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report John Hancock Life Insurance has sold the 302,000-square-foot Windsor Commons office complex in West Windsor, NJ The two-building complex, at 7 and 9 Roszel Road, are close to downtown Princeton, NJ, and...
Broad Street Realty has agreed to pay $122 million, or $508,333/unit, for the 240-unit Midtown Row student-housing property next to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va The Bethesda, Md, company had developed the property, in return...
LA Business First Golden Bee Properties has paid $37 million, or $258,741/unit, for the Southfield West and East Apartments in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management firm purchased with 143-unit property from a private investor...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures has topped out 334 St Pete’s Residences, a 24-story apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Miami developer is building the 220-unit property at 334 Second Ave South It will have more than...
South Florida Business Journal Turnberry Associates has proposed developing a 14-story office and retail building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the project, dubbed Two Turnberry, for a 337-acre site at 750 NE 199th St, near its...
South Florida Business Journal Carpe Real Estate is building a 26-story mixed-use building in North Miami Beach, Fla The New York developer has proposed the project for a 101-acre parking lot site at 2050 NE 164th St Plans for the property, which is...
Louisville Business First Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has agreed to fully lease LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3, a 208,320-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Louisville, Ky The building, at 3308 South...
Denver Business Journal Centennial State Capital has paid $575 million, or $410,714/unit, for the 140-unit Overland apartment property in Denver The Littleton, Colo, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, LCP Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continue to rise and were up in January by another 165 percent when compared with December, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index As was the...