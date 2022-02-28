Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal GVA Property Management has bought Ashford Village, a 423-unit apartment complex in Gastonia, NC, for $585 million, or about $138,298/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the two-story property from Gindi Equities of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures has topped out 334 St Pete’s Residences, a 24-story apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Miami developer is building the 220-unit property at 334 Second Ave South It will have more than...
South Florida Business Journal Turnberry Associates has proposed developing a 14-story office and retail building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the project, dubbed Two Turnberry, for a 337-acre site at 750 NE 199th St, near its...
South Florida Business Journal Carpe Real Estate is building a 26-story mixed-use building in North Miami Beach, Fla The New York developer has proposed the project for a 101-acre parking lot site at 2050 NE 164th St Plans for the property, which is...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the two-building I-485 Logistics Center in Charlotte, NC Johnson Development Associates Inc of Spartanburg, SC, is the development the project, with more 620,000 square feet off Old Dowd Road...
Orlando Business Journal Park Square Homes has filed plans to build a 322-unit apartment project in Kissimmee, Fla, about 23 miles south of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 50-acre development site along Carroll Street near its...
South Florida Business Journal Combo Group has proposed building a 97-unit apartment project on a 171-acre development site in Miami’s Fontainebleau neighborhood The Miami Lakes, Fla, affiliate of LF Development, is planning the project for a...
Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has sold the 171-room AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel for $743 million, or about $434,503/room Dynamic City Capital of Provo, Utah,...