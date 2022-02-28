Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Hogdon Group plans to build a 298,389-square-foot industrial property at the corner of West Sunset Road and Raphael Riviera Way in Spring Valley, Nev, about 13 miles south of Las Vegas The Colton, Calif, developer plans to break...
Dallas Morning News ZOM Living has wrapped up construction of the 378-unit Mezzo Apartments in Aubrey, Texas, about 50 miles north of Dallas The 13-building property, near the corner of US Highway 380 and FM 1385, has co-working space, a...
Dallas Morning News Granite Properties is building a five-story office building totaling 143,500 square feet in Southlake, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas Work on the property, dubbed Granite Place II, is slated to start this spring, with...
Houston Business Journal Work started late last year on the 27-acre Canals of Taylor Lake mixed-use project in suburban Houston The project, in the towns of Taylor Lake Village and El Lago, Texas, is being built at the intersection of NASA Parkway...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on the two-building I-485 Logistics Center in Charlotte, NC Johnson Development Associates Inc of Spartanburg, SC, is the development the project, with more 620,000 square feet off Old Dowd Road...
Orlando Business Journal Park Square Homes has filed plans to build a 322-unit apartment project in Kissimmee, Fla, about 23 miles south of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 50-acre development site along Carroll Street near its...
South Florida Business Journal Combo Group has proposed building a 97-unit apartment project on a 171-acre development site in Miami’s Fontainebleau neighborhood The Miami Lakes, Fla, affiliate of LF Development, is planning the project for a...
East Coast Warehouse and Distribution is building a 175,000-square-foot warehouse as part of the Tradepoint Atlantic Logistics Center at Sparrows Point in Baltimore The Elizabeth, NJ, logistics company expects to finish the temperature-controlled...
Crain’s New York Business Quadrum Global is planning two luxury condominium buildings with a total of 171 units in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The London developer will build the property at 29 Huron St, which will have units...