Denver Business Journal Centennial State Capital has paid $575 million, or $410,714/unit, for the 140-unit Overland apartment property in Denver The Littleton, Colo, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, LCP Development of...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has completed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp and has sold a 39 percent stake in 95 of Monmouth’s 126 properties to an institutional investor for $587 million The Newton, Mass,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has sold its 50 percent stake in the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago to its partner, the Alaska Permanent Fund No cash was exchanged, as the Alaska fund assumed Macerich’s $18626 million...
Ready Capital Corp in last year's fourth quarter originated more than 60 loans totaling $15 billion under its national bridge lending platform, bringing the platform's volume for the full year to a record $37 billion In contrast, in 2020, the New...
Multi-Housing News Next Round Asset Management has paid $42 million, or $115,384/unit, for Standard Raintree, a 364-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Fremont, Calif, company purchased the property from SPL Cos, which had acquired it in...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties Inc has finalized its agreement to sell PenPlace, the second phase of Amazon’s HQ2 campus in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Va, to the online retailer for $198 million The 116-acre...
Tempus Real Estate Partners has paid $2346 million, or $9063/sf, for the two-building office property at 11000 Viking Drive in Eden Prairie, Minn, about 15 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Little Rock, Ark, investor purchased the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Bel Air K Station Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Vancouver, British Columbia, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller The purchase price was not known...