Charlotte Business Journal GVA Property Management has bought Ashford Village, a 423-unit apartment complex in Gastonia, NC, for $585 million, or about $138,298/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the two-story property from Gindi Equities of...
South Florida Business Journal Turnberry Associates has proposed developing a 14-story office and retail building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the project, dubbed Two Turnberry, for a 337-acre site at 750 NE 199th St, near its...
South Florida Business Journal Carpe Real Estate is building a 26-story mixed-use building in North Miami Beach, Fla The New York developer has proposed the project for a 101-acre parking lot site at 2050 NE 164th St Plans for the property, which is...
Louisville Business First Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has agreed to fully lease LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3, a 208,320-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Louisville, Ky The building, at 3308 South...
REBusiness Online Hogdon Group plans to build a 298,389-square-foot industrial property at the corner of West Sunset Road and Raphael Riviera Way in Spring Valley, Nev, about 13 miles south of Las Vegas The Colton, Calif, developer plans to break...
Dallas Morning News ZOM Living has wrapped up construction of the 378-unit Mezzo Apartments in Aubrey, Texas, about 50 miles north of Dallas The 13-building property, near the corner of US Highway 380 and FM 1385, has co-working space, a...
Dallas Morning News Hines has plans to build a three-building industrial project in Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Houston developer is starting work this summer on the Red River Business Park, with almost 240,000...
Dallas Morning News Granite Properties is building a five-story office building totaling 143,500 square feet in Southlake, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas Work on the property, dubbed Granite Place II, is slated to start this spring, with...
Houston Business Journal Work started late last year on the 27-acre Canals of Taylor Lake mixed-use project in suburban Houston The project, in the towns of Taylor Lake Village and El Lago, Texas, is being built at the intersection of NASA Parkway...