Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson has opened the Larking, a 341-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The local developer broke ground on the $100 million project in 2019 The 16-story property, at 615 South 8th St, has studio, one-, two-...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group is building a 360-unit apartment complex in the Westshore area of Tampa, Fla The local developer paid $875 million for a three-acre development site at 1515 North Westshore Blvd last August The...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has plans to build an eight-story apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, about 11 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property, dubbed Soleste Pompano Beach, for a...
LA Business First Golden Bee Properties has paid $37 million, or $258,741/unit, for the Southfield West and East Apartments in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management firm purchased with 143-unit property from a private investor...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures has topped out 334 St Pete’s Residences, a 24-story apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Miami developer is building the 220-unit property at 334 Second Ave South It will have more than...
South Florida Business Journal Turnberry Associates has proposed developing a 14-story office and retail building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the project, dubbed Two Turnberry, for a 337-acre site at 750 NE 199th St, near its...
South Florida Business Journal Carpe Real Estate is building a 26-story mixed-use building in North Miami Beach, Fla The New York developer has proposed the project for a 101-acre parking lot site at 2050 NE 164th St Plans for the property, which is...
Denver Business Journal Centennial State Capital has paid $575 million, or $410,714/unit, for the 140-unit Overland apartment property in Denver The Littleton, Colo, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, LCP Development of...
REBusiness Online Hogdon Group plans to build a 298,389-square-foot industrial property at the corner of West Sunset Road and Raphael Riviera Way in Spring Valley, Nev, about 13 miles south of Las Vegas The Colton, Calif, developer plans to break...