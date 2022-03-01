Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by TLC Management has paid $698 million, or $256,617/unit, for Iroquois Club, a 272-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment and management company...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has plans to build an eight-story apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, about 11 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property, dubbed Soleste Pompano Beach, for a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report John Hancock Life Insurance has sold the 302,000-square-foot Windsor Commons office complex in West Windsor, NJ The two-building complex, at 7 and 9 Roszel Road, are close to downtown Princeton, NJ, and...
Broad Street Realty has agreed to pay $122 million, or $508,333/unit, for the 240-unit Midtown Row student-housing property next to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va The Bethesda, Md, company had developed the property, in return...
LA Business First Golden Bee Properties has paid $37 million, or $258,741/unit, for the Southfield West and East Apartments in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management firm purchased with 143-unit property from a private investor...
Charlotte Business Journal GVA Property Management has bought Ashford Village, a 423-unit apartment complex in Gastonia, NC, for $585 million, or about $138,298/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the two-story property from Gindi Equities of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures has topped out 334 St Pete’s Residences, a 24-story apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Miami developer is building the 220-unit property at 334 Second Ave South It will have more than...
South Florida Business Journal Turnberry Associates has proposed developing a 14-story office and retail building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the project, dubbed Two Turnberry, for a 337-acre site at 750 NE 199th St, near its...
South Florida Business Journal Carpe Real Estate is building a 26-story mixed-use building in North Miami Beach, Fla The New York developer has proposed the project for a 101-acre parking lot site at 2050 NE 164th St Plans for the property, which is...