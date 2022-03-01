Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cevera Real Estate Ventures has bought Tropical Park Plaza, a 72,294-square-foot retail property in Miami for $2525 million, or about $34927/sf A Miami-based investor sold the property, which sits on five acres at...
Crain’s Chicago Business VillageMD has agreed to lease 50,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company previously had been leasing 33,000 sf at 125 South Clark St, less than a mile away...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report John Hancock Life Insurance has sold the 302,000-square-foot Windsor Commons office complex in West Windsor, NJ The two-building complex, at 7 and 9 Roszel Road, are close to downtown Princeton, NJ, and...
Broad Street Realty has agreed to pay $122 million, or $508,333/unit, for the 240-unit Midtown Row student-housing property next to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va The Bethesda, Md, company had developed the property, in return...
LA Business First Golden Bee Properties has paid $37 million, or $258,741/unit, for the Southfield West and East Apartments in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management firm purchased with 143-unit property from a private investor...
Charlotte Business Journal GVA Property Management has bought Ashford Village, a 423-unit apartment complex in Gastonia, NC, for $585 million, or about $138,298/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the two-story property from Gindi Equities of...
Denver Business Journal Centennial State Capital has paid $575 million, or $410,714/unit, for the 140-unit Overland apartment property in Denver The Littleton, Colo, investment firm purchased the property from its developer, LCP Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continue to rise and were up in January by another 165 percent when compared with December, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index As was the...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has completed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp and has sold a 39 percent stake in 95 of Monmouth’s 126 properties to an institutional investor for $587 million The Newton, Mass,...