Multi-Housing News HIG Realty Partners has funded a $240 million loan to finance the completion of the 43-story Paxton mixed-use building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The building, at 540 Fulton St, has 327 apartment units, including 96 that are...
Starwood Property Trust is the latest mortgage REIT to report it had a record 2021, in terms of loan originations The Miami company originated 33 loans totaling $44 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing full-year originations to 72 loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has sold its 50 percent stake in the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago to its partner, the Alaska Permanent Fund No cash was exchanged, as the Alaska fund assumed Macerich’s $18626 million...
Ready Capital Corp in last year's fourth quarter originated more than 60 loans totaling $15 billion under its national bridge lending platform, bringing the platform's volume for the full year to a record $37 billion In contrast, in 2020, the New...
Multi-Housing News Next Round Asset Management has paid $42 million, or $115,384/unit, for Standard Raintree, a 364-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Fremont, Calif, company purchased the property from SPL Cos, which had acquired it in...
Dallas Morning News The venture that acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas last month has lined up more than $1137 million of financing against the 18-story office building JLL arranged the five-year loan, which was provided by a fund...
Colliers Mortgage has provided a $25 million construction loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the 112-unit Satori Boutique Apartments in Minneapolis The loan fully amortizes over its 40-year...
IBorrow has provided $52 million of financing against the Edge Student Village, a 240-unit and 798-bed student-housing property next to Temple University’s main campus in Philadelphia The property, at 1601 North 15th St, is owned by Emet...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $1255 million of financing for the purchase of Roadrunner on McDowell, a 356-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz KB Investment Development Co of Irvine,...