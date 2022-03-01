Log In or Subscribe to read more
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has arranged $45 million of mortgage financing against the 247-unit Rockledge Flats in Rockledge, Fla, which is just west of Cape Canaveral The loan was funded through a life insurance company lender and allowed the...
Starwood Property Trust is the latest mortgage REIT to report it had a record 2021, in terms of loan originations The Miami company originated 33 loans totaling $44 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing full-year originations to 72 loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has sold its 50 percent stake in the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago to its partner, the Alaska Permanent Fund No cash was exchanged, as the Alaska fund assumed Macerich’s $18626 million...
Ready Capital Corp in last year's fourth quarter originated more than 60 loans totaling $15 billion under its national bridge lending platform, bringing the platform's volume for the full year to a record $37 billion In contrast, in 2020, the New...
Multi-Housing News Next Round Asset Management has paid $42 million, or $115,384/unit, for Standard Raintree, a 364-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Fremont, Calif, company purchased the property from SPL Cos, which had acquired it in...
Crain’s New York Business Quadrum Global is planning two luxury condominium buildings with a total of 171 units in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The London developer will build the property at 29 Huron St, which will have units...
The Real Deal Sotheby’s has paid $825 million, or nearly $344/sf, for the 240,000-square-foot office building at 25-11 49th Ave in Long Island City, NY The auction house is buying the building, also known as Gantry Point, from a venture of...
Eli Lilly and Co has leased 334,000 square feet at 15 Necco St, a proposed office and life-science building in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood The pharmaceutical company would house its Institute for Genetic Medicine in the building and...
Dallas Morning News The venture that acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas last month has lined up more than $1137 million of financing against the 18-story office building JLL arranged the five-year loan, which was provided by a fund...