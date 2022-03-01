Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Triangle Business Journal GVA Real Estate Investments has bought the 228-unit Midtown Crossing Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $546 million, or about $239,474/unit The three-story property, which sits on 23 acres at 317 Lynn Road, was built in 1997...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of KABR Group and FCA-Orbita Group has bought the industrial property at 184-10 and 184-60 Jamaica Ave in Queens, NY, for $735 million, or nearly $119/sf Madison Realty Capital sold the two-building...
Equus Capital Partners has paid $97 million, or $363,295/unit, for the 267-unit Vistas at Jackson Creek Apartments in Monument, Colo The Philadelphia investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Hearne Construction Inc of Fort...
South Florida Business Journal Cevera Real Estate Ventures has bought Tropical Park Plaza, a 72,294-square-foot retail property in Miami for $2525 million, or about $34927/sf A Miami-based investor sold the property, which sits on five acres at...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by TLC Management has paid $698 million, or $256,617/unit, for Iroquois Club, a 272-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment and management company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report John Hancock Life Insurance has sold the 302,000-square-foot Windsor Commons office complex in West Windsor, NJ The two-building complex, at 7 and 9 Roszel Road, are close to downtown Princeton, NJ, and...
Broad Street Realty has agreed to pay $122 million, or $508,333/unit, for the 240-unit Midtown Row student-housing property next to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va The Bethesda, Md, company had developed the property, in return...
LA Business First Golden Bee Properties has paid $37 million, or $258,741/unit, for the Southfield West and East Apartments in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management firm purchased with 143-unit property from a private investor...