Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Link Logistics has secured tenants to fully lease two of its industrial properties in Glendale Heights, Ill, a suburb of Chicago United Business Mail agreed to fully lease the 150,784-square-foot building at 101 Regency Drive,...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson has opened the Larking, a 341-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The local developer broke ground on the $100 million project in 2019 The 16-story property, at 615 South 8th St, has studio, one-, two-...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group is building a 360-unit apartment complex in the Westshore area of Tampa, Fla The local developer paid $875 million for a three-acre development site at 1515 North Westshore Blvd last August The...
Multi-Housing News Century Communities Inc has broken ground on the 425-unit Lincoln Station Apartments in Lone Tree, Colo The Greenwood Village, Colo, developer is building the property at 10273 Park Meadows Drive, about 17 miles south of Denver It...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by TLC Management has paid $698 million, or $256,617/unit, for Iroquois Club, a 272-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment and management company...
Crain’s Chicago Business VillageMD has agreed to lease 50,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company previously had been leasing 33,000 sf at 125 South Clark St, less than a mile away...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has plans to build an eight-story apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla, about 11 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property, dubbed Soleste Pompano Beach, for a...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures has topped out 334 St Pete’s Residences, a 24-story apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Miami developer is building the 220-unit property at 334 Second Ave South It will have more than...
South Florida Business Journal Turnberry Associates has proposed developing a 14-story office and retail building in Aventura, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the project, dubbed Two Turnberry, for a 337-acre site at 750 NE 199th St, near its...