Dallas Business Journal ML Realty Partners has bought a 153,150-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, and about 41 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News SWBC Real Estate LLC has sold two apartment properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price Lightbulb Capital Group was the buyer The properties are Royalton at Rockwall Downes, with 295 units at 2300 Discovery...
Dallas Morning News ZOM Living has wrapped up construction of the 378-unit Mezzo Apartments in Aubrey, Texas, about 50 miles north of Dallas The 13-building property, near the corner of US Highway 380 and FM 1385, has co-working space, a...
Dallas Morning News Hines has plans to build a three-building industrial project in Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Houston developer is starting work this summer on the Red River Business Park, with almost 240,000...
Dallas Morning News Granite Properties is building a five-story office building totaling 143,500 square feet in Southlake, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas Work on the property, dubbed Granite Place II, is slated to start this spring, with...
Houston Business Journal Work started late last year on the 27-acre Canals of Taylor Lake mixed-use project in suburban Houston The project, in the towns of Taylor Lake Village and El Lago, Texas, is being built at the intersection of NASA Parkway...
Austin Business Journal Jackson Shaw Co plans to break ground in April on the first phase of the CrossPoint Business District in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project on 224...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton is planning to redevelop a two-building office campus in suburban Dallas into a customer service center The luxury goods manufacturer had purchased the 160,000-square-foot property, at 2901 Kinweset Parkway in...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Bel Air K Station Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Vancouver, British Columbia, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller The purchase price was not known...