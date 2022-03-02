Log In or Subscribe to read more
Apollo Global Management has provided $89 million of financing against 75 Tresser Blvd, a 344-unit apartment property in downtown Stamford, Conn The loan was arranged by CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team and helped...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Duke Realty Corp has paid $605 million, or $28117/sf, for the Oak Creek Business Park, a three-building office and research and development property totaling 215,170 square feet in Milpitas, Calif The Indianapolis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and East End Capital has sold Wynwood Annex, a 58,091-square-foot office building in Miami for $49 million, or about $84350/sf Brick & Timber Collective of San Francisco bought the...
Dallas Business Journal ML Realty Partners has bought a 153,150-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, and about 41 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is bringing to the sales market a pair of residential buildings in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been hired to market the...
SAM Residential Group has paid $53 million, or $315,476/unit, for 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley, a 168-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz, about 15 miles west of Phoenix The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from 29th Street Capital...
The 419,671-square-foot Three Westlake Park office building in Houston has been sold for $21 million and is slated for conversion to apartments, marking the first such conversion in the West Houston market The 19-story building, at 550 Westlake Park...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An Orlando, Fla, investor has purchased the 134-room Roger Smith Hotel in Manhattan for $414 million, or $313,636/unit The investor, Timeshare Acquisitions at Lexington LLC, purchased the property, at...