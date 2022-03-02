Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCREcom HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning to build Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West, a three-building industrial property that totals 13 million square feet in Bristol, Wis The Chicago real estate firm is building the property at...
REBusiness Online Kraus-Anderson has opened the Larking, a 341-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The local developer broke ground on the $100 million project in 2019 The 16-story property, at 615 South 8th St, has studio, one-, two-...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by TLC Management has paid $698 million, or $256,617/unit, for Iroquois Club, a 272-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment and management company...
Crain’s Chicago Business VillageMD has agreed to lease 50,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company previously had been leasing 33,000 sf at 125 South Clark St, less than a mile away...
Louisville Business First Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has agreed to fully lease LogistiCenterSM at Louisville Airport Building 3, a 208,320-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Louisville, Ky The building, at 3308 South...
Crain’s Chicago Business Hilton Worldwide has terminated its management agreement with Conrad Chicago, a 289-room hotel at 101 East Erie St in Chicago that is facing a foreclosure lawsuit The brand partner decided to leave after the...
Louisville Business First LDG Development will break ground soon on Newtown Woods, a 240-unit apartment property in Fairdale, Ky The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the 14-building property at 6501 Old New Cut Road, about 10 miles south of...
Milwaukee Business Journal Phoenix Investors has paid $24 million, or $1935/sf, for the 124 million-square-foot industrial property at 3300 North 124th St in Wauwatosa, Wis, about 10 miles west of Milwaukee The Milwaukee real estate firm purchased...
DBusinesscom A venture of Magna International and LAN Manufacturing has agreed to lease 296,000 square feet of industrial space at the 618,000-sf industrial property formerly known as Sakthi Industrial Campus in Detroit The venture, which...