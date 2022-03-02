Log In or Subscribe to read more
Athene Annuity and Life Assurance Co, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, has provided $200 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the $255 million purchase, by a venture of CIM Group and Tides Equities, of the 1,012-unit Del Mar Terrace...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Duke Realty Corp has paid $605 million, or $28117/sf, for the Oak Creek Business Park, a three-building office and research and development property totaling 215,170 square feet in Milpitas, Calif The Indianapolis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and East End Capital has sold Wynwood Annex, a 58,091-square-foot office building in Miami for $49 million, or about $84350/sf Brick & Timber Collective of San Francisco bought the...
Knighthead Funding has provided $345 million of financing for the construction of Middle Country Meadows, a 124-unit apartment property in the Selden community of Brookhaven on Long Island, NY The property is being developed by Northwind Group of...
Multi-Housing News BRP Cos has secured $294 million of debt and equity financing for the construction of 500 Main St, a 477-unit apartment property in New Rochelle, NY The debt financing is comprised of $200 million of bonds issued through the New...
Dallas Business Journal ML Realty Partners has bought a 153,150-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, and about 41 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News SWBC Real Estate LLC has sold two apartment properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price Lightbulb Capital Group was the buyer The properties are Royalton at Rockwall Downes, with 295 units at 2300 Discovery...
SAM Residential Group has paid $53 million, or $315,476/unit, for 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley, a 168-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz, about 15 miles west of Phoenix The Los Angeles developer purchased the property from 29th Street Capital...