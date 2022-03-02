Log In or Subscribe to read more
Athene Annuity and Life Assurance Co, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, has provided $200 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the $255 million purchase, by a venture of CIM Group and Tides Equities, of the 1,012-unit Del Mar Terrace...
Apollo Global Management has provided $89 million of financing against 75 Tresser Blvd, a 344-unit apartment property in downtown Stamford, Conn The loan was arranged by CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team and helped...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...
Knighthead Funding has provided $345 million of financing for the construction of Middle Country Meadows, a 124-unit apartment property in the Selden community of Brookhaven on Long Island, NY The property is being developed by Northwind Group of...
Triangle Business Journal GVA Real Estate Investments has bought the 228-unit Midtown Crossing Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $546 million, or about $239,474/unit The three-story property, which sits on 23 acres at 317 Lynn Road, was built in 1997...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of KABR Group and FCA-Orbita Group has bought the industrial property at 184-10 and 184-60 Jamaica Ave in Queens, NY, for $735 million, or nearly $119/sf Madison Realty Capital sold the two-building...
Multi-Housing News HIG Realty Partners has funded a $240 million loan to finance the completion of the 43-story Paxton mixed-use building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The building, at 540 Fulton St, has 327 apartment units, including 96 that are...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has arranged $45 million of mortgage financing against the 247-unit Rockledge Flats in Rockledge, Fla, which is just west of Cape Canaveral The loan was funded through a life insurance company lender and allowed the...
Starwood Property Trust is the latest mortgage REIT to report it had a record 2021, in terms of loan originations The Miami company originated 33 loans totaling $44 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing full-year originations to 72 loans...