Athene Annuity and Life Assurance Co, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, has provided $200 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the $255 million purchase, by a venture of CIM Group and Tides Equities, of the 1,012-unit Del Mar Terrace...
Apollo Global Management has provided $89 million of financing against 75 Tresser Blvd, a 344-unit apartment property in downtown Stamford, Conn The loan was arranged by CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team and helped...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...
Multi-Housing News BRP Cos has secured $294 million of debt and equity financing for the construction of 500 Main St, a 477-unit apartment property in New Rochelle, NY The debt financing is comprised of $200 million of bonds issued through the New...
Multi-Housing News HIG Realty Partners has funded a $240 million loan to finance the completion of the 43-story Paxton mixed-use building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The building, at 540 Fulton St, has 327 apartment units, including 96 that are...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has arranged $45 million of mortgage financing against the 247-unit Rockledge Flats in Rockledge, Fla, which is just west of Cape Canaveral The loan was funded through a life insurance company lender and allowed the...
Starwood Property Trust is the latest mortgage REIT to report it had a record 2021, in terms of loan originations The Miami company originated 33 loans totaling $44 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing full-year originations to 72 loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has sold its 50 percent stake in the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago to its partner, the Alaska Permanent Fund No cash was exchanged, as the Alaska fund assumed Macerich’s $18626 million...
Ready Capital Corp in last year's fourth quarter originated more than 60 loans totaling $15 billion under its national bridge lending platform, bringing the platform's volume for the full year to a record $37 billion In contrast, in 2020, the New...